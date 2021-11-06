Source: Covid-19 reduces partners’ health funding | Herald (Top Stories)

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Health Reporter

Funding from development partners towards the successor to the Health Development Fund could decrease because of greater demand on international health budgets from Covid-19 and other global financial challenges.

The fund, which is managed by UNICEF and UNFPA, was launched in 2011 to support strengthening of the health system in Zimbabwe under the Health Transition Fund.

Donors included the European Union, Sweden, DFID, Irish Aid and the Global Vaccine Alliance and their contributions have been used to finance prioritised interventions across the seven thematic areas of the Health Development Fund programme.