Source: COVID-19 scuttles Zanu PF voter registration campaign | Newsday (News)

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

ZANU PF Bulawayo province yesterday said COVID-19 lockdowns had scuttled its ambitious goal to register five million new voters for the 2023 polls.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Obert Msindo told Southern Eye that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions had stalled their efforts to embark on door-to-door voter registration campaigns.

Zanu PF Bulawayo province started the campaigns before the latest lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday.

“We have been conducting these door-to-door campaigns for a while, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, we have stopped. We will resume each time lockdown restrictions are eased,” Msindo said.

“Reaction from people is still a bit tricky now that we have been stopping and after some time, resume again. So it is still not clear to say anything for now.”

Zanu PF says it is targeting at least 65% of the voters in the 2023 polls, but in the 2018 elections, Mnangagwa won 50,6% of the vote to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44,3%.

Chamisa has disputed the results, while former Information minister Jonathan Moyo contends that the MDC Alliance leader actually won 66% of the vote.

Zimbabwe has 5 695 706 registered voters, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The post COVID-19 scuttles Zanu PF voter registration campaign appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.