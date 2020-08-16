Source: Covid-19 tests for OK Zim staff | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

Retail giant — OK Zimbabwe Limited —has embarked on a countrywide Covid-19 testing and screening for its staff, as part of the company’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

In a statement, OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Alex Siyavora said the testing and screening would be repeated to ensure that the exercise is thorough.

“These tests are being conducted by reputable and approved laboratories,” he said.

“After the first cycle of screening, we will embark on cycle two and repeat the screening process.

“This is being done for the safety of all OK staff, our customers and service providers.”

Mr Siyavora said the company was simultaneously engaging specialists to disinfect and decontaminate its premises so that those who test negative at screening stage continue to work in a clean and safe environment.

“Where one tests positive to the initial RDT (Rapid Test), the results are not conclusive in determining if one is infected with the Covid-19,” he said.

“We respond to the RDT positive results by immediately asking persons with such results to isolate at home while arrangements are being made for them to go for the more conclusive PCR test. Those that test positive under the more conclusive PCR will be requested to go into self-quarantine at home for a period recommended through the staff clinic.”

OK Zimbabwe encouraged staff members who develop flu-like symptoms or feel unwell on duty to alert management and call the staff clinic for guidance.

“We have established a Covid-19 management and control team at head office led by the human resources executive assisted by the clinic sister, senior staff from operations and the human resources department to help the company navigate the dangers of the pandemic.”