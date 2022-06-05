Source: Cowdray Park youth embarks on poultry project to escape poverty | Sunday News (Business)

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD Cowdray Park budding farmer has taken up the poultry breeding industry to escape the jaws of poverty, which has seen him go from a paltry eight broiler chickens to over 200.

Mr Mhleli Mpofu is now supplying chicken cuts and live birds in his community in Bulawayo, something which he says has vastly changed his lifestyle. In an interview with Sunday News, Mr Mpofu said lack of employment should not be the end of one’s ability to be productive and self-reliant. He urged youths to cultivate a culture of working and stay true and consistent to their hustles despite any challenges faced.

“With the little we have it is possible to go far, patience is key. We should derive solutions from around us, challenges are there but we learn from those challenges and get strength to gear on. To my fellow youths I say let’s cultivate a culture of working. In this way we will live useful lives and benefit our communities and the nation as well,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said he started his fast growing poultry project in 2020 and has not stopped since.

“I started off with eight birds that I had purchased from a farm at a much cheaper price, from there the business grew until I started buying day old chicks and learning more on how to cater for them as I was a first timer. As time went own I advanced until I got to 200 birds. I still sell and maintain my business, it is perseverance that has got me this far and support from my friend George Moyo who is the one who encouraged me to take this line of business in the beginning,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of family, friends and community’s support in entrepreneurial efforts for youths.

“They assisted me firstly by encouraging me to never give up, by helping me to slaughter and then finding customers. To families out there let us support each other as families. When a member of the family has a dream support his or her dream, give advice and guidance when it’s due. The uplifting of one is a win for the whole lineage,” he said.