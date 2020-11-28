Source: Creative sector key to economy – VP Mohadi | Herald (Top Stories)

Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

VICE PRESIDENT Cde Kembo Mohadi yesterday toured Chitungwiza Arts Centre to get an appreciation of the creative industry value chain.

He was accompanied by Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry and other Government officials during the interactive tour of the arts centre.

In his speech soon after touring the centre, VP Mohadi said cultural and creative industries were a pivot to the nation’s economy.

“I have come to have first-hand appreciation of the creative industry value chain as exhibited by the magnificent work being done by the artists at the Chitungwiza Arts Centre,” he said.

“You will recall in Bulawayo at the launch of the Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy, His Excellency, the President reiterated the centrality of the cultural and creative industries in the rejuvenation of the Zimbabwean economy.

“Yesterday in the budget statement, in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 and the recently launched National Development Strategy 1, the Minister (of Finance) acknowledged the launch of the Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy (2020-2030) which is a road map that guides the development and growth of the cultural and creative industries.”

VP Mohadi said culture had the power to transform entire societies, strengthen local communities, foster strong family values and forge a sense of identity and belonging for people of all ages.

He said culture was important as it ensured economic development for generations to come and said what was happening at Chitungwiza Arts Centre should be done across the nation and make sure the sector was productive.

“My visit to this centre does bring to the fore the need for agencies such as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the National Gallery of Zimbabwe to unlock the inherent value and potential of the cultural creative industries to become a formidable and robust economic sector of Zimbabwe,” said VP Mohadi.