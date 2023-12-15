Source: Crime rate increases 2,5pc in third quarter | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

ZimStat acting director-general Mrs Matiwonesa Phiri presented the third quarter crime statistics report in Harare yesterday noting that the national crime rate was 1 202 crimes per 100 000 people an uptick from 1 173 per 100 000 observed in the previous quarter.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

Crime rate rose 2,5 percent in the third quarter of this year from 178 031 recorded offences in the second quarter to 182 427 offences, according to ZimStat.

Only crimes reported to the police are included in the statistics, so a fair amount of minor crime does not enter the statistics.

ZimStat uses the police-recorded crime data, collected monthly.

Information contained in the ZimStat report was based on data collected from the police’s Crime Report and Disposal System and the crimes were classified according to the United Nations International Classification of Crime for Statistical Purposes adopted in 2016.

“Of the 182 427 offices recorded in the third quarter, there were 65 173 offences committed in the ‘public safety and state security’ category, constituting a crime rate of 429 per 100 000 population,” she said.

“There were 306 cases of intentional homicide recorded in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a rate of 2 offences per 100 000 population. Assaults and threats offences were the most frequent ‘act causing harm or intending to cause harm to the person’ and the rate for assaults and threats stood at 170 per 100 000 population.

“There were 34 634 cases of theft recorded in the third quarter indicating a rate of 228 per 100 000 population and the ‘unlawful acts involving alcohol, tobacco or other controlled substances’ category was the most prevalent ‘act involving controlled drugs or other psychoactive substances’.”

Mrs Phiri said there were 3 143 cases of fraud for a crime rate of 20,7 per 100 000 people and 49 cases of corruption for a rate of 0,3 per 100 000.

She said the number of offences recorded under other acts against public order, authority and provisions of the State was 3 290.

“During the 2023 third quarter, 64 886 cases of non-injurious traffic violations were recorded and there were 2 736 cases of sexual violence recorded in the same period,” Mrs Phiri said.