Source: Crimes of passion involving women up | Herald (Crime)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Another 44-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Bulawayo following a misunderstanding as the Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses concern over murder cases emanating from domestic disputes and differences between lovers and ex-lovers which have been recorded countrywide since last month.

The latest case comes after police are still investigating the death of Chitungwiza woman, Moreblessing Ali, whose body was found mutilated after her disappearance three weeks ago.

Preliminary investigations show she was last seen in the company of her estranged boyfriend.

The two reportedly had an altercation before she disappeared. Ali’s body was on Saturday found in a decomposing state at plot number 321 Denota Farm, Beatrice.

Police are still looking for Ali’s ex-boyfriend, Pius Jamba in connection with the murder as the forensic science analysts are still trying to make proper identification of the corpse.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were disturbed by an increase in such murder cases.

He said in some of the cases, the suspects have been arrested while others are still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a suspect, Thulani Lunga.

“The suspect is wanted in connection with the callous killing of his girlfriend, Silungile Tshalibe aged 44 of Pumula South Bulawayo.

“The two were drinking beer at Mutamba Sports Bar on June 11, 2022 when they had an argument and went out of the bar. They went to a certain house where a witness tried to resolve the dispute without success. The suspect was later seen leaving the scene whilst holding kitchen knife with the victim’’s body lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to members of the public with information that might lead to the arrest of Thulani Lunga to contact any nearest police.

“Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with murder cases which are arising out of lovers’ differences.

“The Police reiterate that no one has a right to take away someone’s life no matter the circumstances. Every person’s life is sacrosanct and should be respected.

“The public is urged to shun violence and resolve differences amicably,” he said.

Police in Gokwe are also investigating a murder case which occurred on June 2 at Murairwa Village in Gokwe North.

“The victim, Trymore Mpofu aged 28 and his brother Simon Mpofu aged 20 pounced at John Kufa’s homestead armed with machetes and claimed that John Kufa was engaging in an extramarital affair with Trymore Mpofu’s sister-in-law.

“Trymore Mpofu struck John Kufa’s wife, Zorodzai Paanosvitsa aged 35 with a machete on the hand.

“John Kufa picked an axe and struck Trymore Mpofu once on the head and he died on the spot,” Asst Comm Nyathi said he said.

In Masvingo, police have arrested Nyengeterai Agishito (42) in connection with a murder case that occurred at Gurajena Business Centre, Zimuto.

Agishito is alleged to have bitten the victim, Ebah Moyo (38) on the thumb after a misunderstanding over a boyfriend. The victim later succumbed to the injury whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Police in Kadoma are also investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which Soneti Samutumwa (29) died upon admission at a local hospital after she was found lying on the street with a deep cut on the chest along Chihota Street, Rimuka.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Victoria Falls have arrested Qondani Ngwenya (37) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Chisuma Village.

The suspect attacked the victim, Layton Ngwenya (41) with a bamboo walking stick and stones after accusing him of having an exra-marital affair with his wife sometime in December 2020.

Police in Chatsworth are also looking for Perai Mugure (41) in connection with the murder of his daughter Rutendorwashe Mugure (16) on May 12, 2022.

The suspect allegedly came home drunk and attacked the victim’s mother together with other siblings before Rutendorwashe tried to rescue her mother.

She was then attacked with open hands and wooden logs until she died before Mugure fled to an unknown destination.

Police in Mazowe also recorded a murder case where Christopher Museredza (36) fatally attacked his wife Revai Gaison before he committed suicide by consuming an unidentified poison at Fairview Farm.

In Lupane, police arrested Qhelani Tshabalala (36) for a case of murder that occurred at Mlagisa Business Centre, Sipepa, on May 9, 2022 around 4am.

The suspect allegedly assaulted his wife, Kujani Mudenda (32), all over the body with Mopani switches after a misunderstanding on allegations of infidelity.

Police in Epworth are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which Tinei Mamvura (40) died while admitted at a local poly clinic after he was assaulted by Timothy Hazvirambwi (40) at a house in Makomo Extension.

The victim had intervened to resolve an argument between the suspect and his wife and this did not go well with the suspect who then fatally assaulted Mamvura.