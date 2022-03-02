Source: Cross-border bus robbery, trio in court | Herald (Crime)

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Three men believed to be part of a syndicate of armed robbers attacking people in the Beitbridge district and the major highways leading to Bulawayo and Harare appeared in court yesterday.

One of the accused is also linked to a case where 66 passengers aboard an MBT cross-border bus were robbed of R167 050 and $7 367 at gunpoint between Harare and Masvingo recently.

Brighton Marange (30) and Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19) were arrested on Wednesday after they raided a family in the Madzivhe area under the Zezani police precinct.

They were allegedly in the company of Elias Nkomaza who is still at large. The gang attacked the two complainants after getting information that they were in possession of R250 000 but they failed to get the money even after shooting at the two complainants.

The three, represented by Mr Tavonga Musina, pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and attempted murder when they appeared before Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba and they were remanded in custody to March 14.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on February 23 around 7pm, the three along with Nkomaza drove to the complainants’ homestead in Madzivhe area in a silver Honda Fit while armed with a firearm and a knife.

They were acting on information that Regina Dube (52) and Phathutshedzo Dube (21) were in possession of R250 000.

The court further heard that the gang was armed with a Cpven Zastva pistol loaded with live rounds and they were also carrying knobkerries.

Upon arrival, they found Ms Dube away and ordered Phathutshedzo to call her home urgently and she responded.

The state said when Regina arrived at the homestead, she switched on her torch to identify the people who wanted to meet her.

Suddenly, Marange pulled out a pistol and order the two to get into one room while demanding the R250 000.

The two then told the accused persons that they had no money in their possession.

During the process, Regina snatched the knobkerrie from one of the gang and Marange fired at the two.

Regina sustained a gunshot wound on the bicep and Phathutshedzo was shot on the lower abdomen with the bullet head was trapped inside.

After failing to get the money the gang fled from the scene so an immediate report was made to the police who arrested the three on their way from the crime scene.

The police recovered a firearm charged with one live round and their getaway car was seized.