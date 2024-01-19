Source: Cyanide poisoning suspected: 23 cattle dead after drinking water near gold ore leaching plant | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

UP to 23 cattle died on the spot due to suspected cyanide poisoning after drinking water from a stream.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred in Mhangura near a gold ore leaching plant.

“Police in Mhangura are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of 23 cattle due to suspected cyanide poisoning which occurred on 13/01/24 at Rixton Village 4. The cattle died on the spot after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant,” reads the statement.