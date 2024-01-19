Cyanide poisoning suspected: 23 cattle dead after drinking water near gold ore leaching plant

0

Source: Cyanide poisoning suspected: 23 cattle dead after drinking water near gold ore leaching plant | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Cyanide poisoning suspected: 23 cattle dead after drinking water near gold ore leaching plant

cattle

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

UP to 23 cattle died on the spot due to suspected cyanide poisoning after drinking water from a stream.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred in Mhangura near a gold ore leaching plant.

“Police in Mhangura are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of 23 cattle due to suspected cyanide poisoning which occurred on 13/01/24 at Rixton Village 4. The cattle died on the spot after drinking water from a stream near a gold ore leaching plant,” reads the statement.

