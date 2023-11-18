Source: ‘Cyber crime a national security threat’ | The Herald (Local News)

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera (right) speaks at Zimbabwe National Defence University in the presence of the institution’s Vice Chancellor and Commandant Air Vice Marshal Michael Tedzani Moyo in Mazowe yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Cyber crimes due to increased use of digital platforms by Government, businesses, non-governmental organisations and individuals are becoming a threat to national security which needs increased investment in cyber security systems.

This was said by Information Commuication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera on the sidelines of a public lecture on cyber security at the Zimbabwe National Defence University yesterday.

The lecture came after Government dedicated November as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month under the theme “Think before you click” #Safe Surfing.

Minister Mavetera said technology had come with benefits but now also posed serious threats to citizens.

“Days into the cyber security month, we have been able to create the much-needed awareness for every citizen to know everything they should know about cyber security. There are a lot people experiencing cyber security crimes and cyber bullying,” she said.

The awareness programmes, she said, were helping Government in coming up with a cyber security strategy which was currently under scrutiny and being aligned to the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“The law is there and people need to know that they will get arrested if they engage in cyber bullying. We need to work with stakeholders as we have experienced cyber bullying, people spreading false information and the sprouting pyramid schemes.

“We need to make sure every citizen understands what is involved and what needs to be done and realise that if one is to spread falsehoods, that will be a crime,” she said.

Part of the efforts to increase cyber security, she said was her Ministry’s partnership with ZNDU in availing to citizens, short cyber security courses which would quickly conscientise citizens of the rising threat.

ZNDU is now offering a Cyber Security degree.