Source: Cyclone Idai still haunts Chimanimani | The Herald (Local News)

The order was sought by the Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza who mounted a class action on behalf of families of the missing persons.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

The Network for Environmental and Climate Justice (NECJ) has said Cyclone Idai’s ghost is still haunting Chimanimani as climate change disasters continue to pose threats to ways of life, livelihoods, health, safety and security for women and girls in the district.

This comes as a total of 279 individuals reported missing since Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani district in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province in 2019 were declared dead following an order at Mutare High Court.

The order was sought by the Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabiza who mounted a class action on behalf of families of the missing persons.

When Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani district in 2019, an estimated 340 people lost their lives while 279 were reported missing up to date.

In a statement, NECJ said the move was part of efforts to bring closure on the issue of the missing persons and they prayed for healing to the affected families.

The statement has a special focus on the Chimanimani district but it is worth noting that the recommendations captured apply at the national level.

“It is essential to note that effects of climate change such as flooding impact on a number of internationally guaranteed human rights including the rights to life, self-determination, development, food, health, water and sanitation and housing, and Chimanimani suffered these adverse effects when Cyclone Idai hit the area,” reads the statement.

“Agricultural productivity was affected while a number of villagers became environmental refugees. In our interactions with the Chimanimani community, we established that the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani lead to mental health problems as villagers continue to struggle to put their sad and horrible past behind them.

“These environmental and health consequences threaten civil and political rights as well as economic, social, and cultural rights that include rights to life, access to safe food and water, health, security, shelter, and culture. Disasters associated with climate change often increase social inequalities while crippling social justice and this is the case of Chimannimani post Cyclone Idai.”

NECJ said in Chimanimani, as is the case in all areas of Zimbabwe and globally, climate change and its associated disasters have negatively affected sustainable development.

In interviews with the national broadcaster, life has not been the same for some of the affected people whose relatives went mission in the disaster.

Ms Tanatswa Zinyeruke said after her father went missing life changed since her mother had to raise the family by herself.

“We were struggling and sometimes sleeping on an empty stomach. My mother could not afford to raise money for school fees so at times I would miss school.”

Mrs Tsitsi Dinda said her husband left intending to go to work and was never heard from again.

“My husband left for work on Thursday and never returned. He was never seen to this day. Of course, life was difficult for me because I had to raise the family by myself. At that moment I had an infant just eight months old.

“I am delighted that the government has announced the declaration of death which means that we can now obtain a death certificate which is critical for accessing other services. It was difficult to explain a situation without proof,” he said.

Mrs Constance Tsangamidzi said she lost her young sister during the Cyclone Idai disaster.

“Since then I have been wondering where she went and what happened to her but now I can live with the fact that she is now confirmed dead and we have to accept reality and move on.”

Traditional leader, Chief Muusha said some relatives of the victims were now free to perform burial rituals.

“The Government has now freed us as traditional leaders and our communities to perform their burial rituals now that a declaration has been made. Relatives of the then missing people can now access death certificates which will unlock their entitled benefits,” he said.