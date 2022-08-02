Source: CZI congress slated for next month | Herald (Business)

Mr Kurai Matsheza

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

THE upcoming Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual congress slated for next month seeks alignment and consensus on the complimentary business and policy imperatives for achieving industrial and economic transformation and growth.

The annual event will be held in Harare under the theme, “Glocalise”.

In a statement, CZI marketing and communications manager Mr Conrad Choruma said: “The CZI annual congress will be held in Harare from September 7 to 9, 2022 under the theme ‘Glocalise’.

“The congress discussion topics will include highlighting financing opportunities to unlock funding for business and industrial development, an ideas forum exchange on glocalisation, examining the macro-economic and business environment for growth, and a focus on building economic growth coalitions between governments and business,” he said.

In his invitation to delegates ahead of the upcoming congress, CZI president Mr Kurai Matsheza said the world was transforming and thus it was critical for players within various economic sub-sectors to take a proactive role and participate in issues of the global village.

“As we plan for the CZI annual conference, I am inviting our business leaders, entrepreneurs, policy practitioners and policy leaders, thought leaders, analysts from Zimbabwe and beyond to join us in exploring the world around us and crafting some business and policy solutions that can take us forward.

“The world is changing and we can contribute to shaping it in a way to help us to participate more effectively and competitively in the global village we are a part of.

“There is no better vantage point than where we have a world view to deliberate on business and the economy.”

The event will run concurrently with a new product and new companies’ exhibition showcasing new innovations in the Zimbabwean market.

The exhibition is geared at providing entrepreneurs with an opportunity to explore new markets though interactions with various institutional representatives in attendance.

CZI, chief executive officer Ms Sekai Kuvarika noted that the annual congress is the premier annual business and policy conversation gathering for business leaders.

“We are inviting all business leaders, entrepreneurs, policy leaders who are based locally and beyond our borders to interact and share their expertise and experiences for the benefit of Zimbabwe.

“The challenges we face are of a global proportion and we are not immune, quality standards and trade are both global agendas, climate change and sustainability have become part of the competitiveness matrix.”

In line with this year’s theme, she said CZI needs to ensure policy, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, talent all come together and reflect both where they are in the larger scheme of things and to characterise the content of the conference.

CZI is Zimbabwe’s largest business membership organisation with members from the manufacturing, trade, transport, information technology, education and professional services, making up 36 sub-sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe.

The confederation exists to foster and encourage as well as advancing the sustainable growth and development of the manufacturing industry and business in the interests of Zimbabwe’s economic prosperity.