Source: Dam construction panacea to agric revolution | Herald (Opinion)
Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter
ZIMBABWE is rolling out dam construction projects countrywide to boost agricultural production, provide portable water, install mini-hydro power projects and harness existing water bodies as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to revolutionise agriculture.
President Mnangagwa’s vision has seen forgotten projects, that had become a pipe dream coming back to life as the Government seeks to transform the lives of ordinary people particularly in the rural areas.
The Second Republic has put at the top of its agenda infrastructure development that will serve as a springboard towards attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030 in line with National Development Strategy1
The Government is currently constructing more than 10 high impact dams countrywide that are set to be a panacea to the given areas’ perennial problems.
The development of dam projects is part of long term plans to support smallholder irrigation, boost food and agricultural production and to harness water for industrial and domestic use in major towns, cities and growth points.
It is also meant to climate-proof agriculture and reduce heavy reliance on rain-fed farming.
The construction of hydro power stations at new dam sites has also given impetus to the Government’s thrust of rural industrialisation as the nation targets food self-sufficiency and poverty alleviation.
Electricity that will be generated at new dams will provide power to rural communities while also supplying energy to irrigation projects that will be established following the construction of water bodies.
One mega forgotten project that was revived by the Government is the Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East, which will largely supply the eastern areas of Harare Metropolitan with water.
The US$109 million project will augment Harare water supplies and provide direct feed to the northern and eastern suburbs which suffer the worst water shortages since they are the furthest from Morton Jaffrey waterworks and Lake Chivero.
It will also be able to supply Chitungwiza and surrounding areas more easily since the water can run south through eastern Harare directly into the town.
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has been mandated to drive the realisation of a water secure, climate-proof and drought-proof nation.
Other dams under construction include Gwayi Shangani to provide water to Bul- awayo, remainder for irrigation projects along water pipeline and generate 6MW of electricity.
Others include Semwa Dam in Rushinga, Ziminya dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, Vungu Dam in Silobela, Midlands province while Muchekeranwa dam near Marondera has since been completed with farmers now reaping fruits from it.
Kunzvi dam which has been on cards dating back several years took off at the incep- tion of the Second Republic.
Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said under the thrust, Zinwa will provide potable water, establish nutritional gardens, fishery projects, orchards and water for dip tanks.
She said the construction of Kunzvi dam, which has breathed hope in Harare metropolitan residents and surrounding communities was on course.
“Kunzwi Dam is being constructed on the Nyagui River which separates Murewa and Goromonzi Districts.
The main purpose of the dam is to supply water to Harare. It will also supply water to rural service centres within its environment.
The dam is now 17 percent complete. Current works at the dam include the excavation of the dam centre line and the placement of core material and rip rap,” she said.
Economic analyst, Mr Pedzisai Masamha said Kunzvi Dam will boost tourism industry owing to its proximity to Harare.
“There will be fisheries and other facilities and that will obviously boost tourism industry. Harare will be turned green because of constant supply of water. But more importantly dam construction projects by the Government have far reaching impact in that they are for the future generation to come,” he said.
President Mnangagwa has since commissioned Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera where a group of 48 families displaced during the construction of the water body were in July this year assigned their irrigated plots on the out grower irrigation scheme.
Already 30 hectares of the 90ha assigned have been cleared and cultivated with a centre pivot installed under the first phase of the project.
In July this year, President Mnangagwa commissioned an innovation and agro industrial park spearheaded by Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology where it will partner with the community with an out grower irrigation scheme drawing water from Muchekeranwa Dam.
The dam has turned the area into a greenbelt as local farmers and the institutions of higher learning are producing crops all year round.
Ziminya Dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, which will have a hydro power station on site was mooted 24 years ago but no work had been done since the conception of the project and work only started under the Second Republic.
Semwa Dam in Rushinga will provide 12 000 hectares for irrigation and small hydro power plant water supply to Rushinga and Chimhanda.
Already more processing is planned for Rushinga, along with a lime mine and processing plant, so off-farm employment opportunities for local people are increasing as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa scales up infrastructural development activities.
In Centenary Mashonaland Central, Silverstroom Dam will provide irrigation and portable water in the area and Muzarabani districts.
Other projects in Mashonaland Central include Dande and Bindura dam.
Dande Dam will provide irrigation and water supply to Guruve and Mbire helping both livestock and wildlife. The community is also expected to venture into fish farming.
Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East is now nearing completion and will go a long way in providing water to Chivhu town.
In Gwanda district, Matabeleland South the Tuli-Manyange Dam which was mooted in the 1960s but work resumed in earnest in 2019 following the intervention of the Second Republic.
Villagers at are excited by the construction of the dam which has since improved their welfare.
Villagers commended the Government for constructing the dam saying it would go a long way in improving the quality of life in the generally arid area.
An elderly man, Mr Phibeon Mabika from Nyandoro Village, commended President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership. “With his foresight and strategic thinking, our area will soon be transformed. We want to thank our President and all his leadership,” he said.
