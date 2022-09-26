Dam construction panacea to agric revolution

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is rolling out dam construction projects countrywide to boost agricultural production, provide portable water, install mini-hydro power projects and harness existing water bodies as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to revolutionise agriculture.

President Mnangagwa’s vision has seen forgotten projects, that had become a pipe dream coming back to life as the Government seeks to transform the lives of ordinary people particularly in the rural areas.

The Second Republic has put at the top of its agenda infrastructure development that will serve as a springboard towards attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030 in line with National Development Strategy1

The Government is currently constructing more than 10 high impact dams countrywide that are set to be a panacea to the given areas’ perennial problems.

The development of dam projects is part of long term plans to support smallholder irrigation, boost food and agricultural production and to harness water for industrial and domestic use in major towns, cities and growth points.

It is also meant to climate-proof agriculture and reduce heavy reliance on rain-fed farming.

The construction of hydro power stations at new dam sites has also given impetus to the Government’s thrust of rural industrialisation as the nation targets food self-sufficiency and poverty alleviation.

Electricity that will be generated at new dams will provide power to rural communities while also supplying energy to irrigation projects that will be established following the construction of water bodies.

One mega forgotten project that was revived by the Government is the Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East, which will largely supply the eastern areas of Harare Metropolitan with water.

The US$109 million project will augment Harare water supplies and provide direct feed to the northern and eastern suburbs which suffer the worst water shortages since they are the furthest from Morton Jaffrey waterworks and Lake Chivero.

It will also be able to supply Chitungwiza and surrounding areas more easily since the water can run south through eastern Harare directly into the town.