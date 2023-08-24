Source: Daring landlord steals from tenant | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Laurel Murangaridzirayi

Bulawayo Bureau

A BULAWAYO landlord allegedly broke into his tenant’s room and stole US$300, R20 000 and a laptop, a magistrate heard.

Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomalanga Maphosa heard this when Nhlanhla Ndlovu (24) of Mzilikazi suburb appeared before her facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to August 31 for the commencement of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Joseph Rugari said on August 11 at around 7am, the complainant, Alois Makarati secured his room by locking before he went to Iminyela Flats in Mpopoma.

The court heard that Ndlovu and his two accomplices who are still at large, allegedly broke into Makarati’s room and stole US$300, R20 000 and a laptop.

“On the 13 August 2023 at around 4:24pm, the complainant received a phone call from Mr Luka Phiri informing him that there was an unlawful entry into his room. Mr Phiri told Makarati that someone saw the accused person and his two friends who are still at large coming out of the complainant’s room carrying a laptop,” said Mr Rugari.

The court was told that upon arriving home, Makarati checked his room and discovered that his storage units were damaged and his laptop and money were missing.

Makarati reported the matter to the police and investigations led to Ndlovu’s arrest, leading to the recovery of the laptop and part of the stolen money.

Meanwhile, Previous Samankawu (28) of Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly ganging up with his accomplices and attacking a motorist before robbing him of US$250 and a cellphone.

He was remanded out of custody to August 31 on $250 000 bail. As part of the bail conditions, Samankawu was ordered to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered to report at Mzilikazi Police Station every Friday and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Mr Rugari said on May 25 at around 3:30 pm, the complainant, Mr Melusi Mpofu parked his vehicle, a Honda Fit, at Barbourfields Stadium.

Minutes later, Samankawu and his five accomplices who are still at large pounced on Mpofu and attacked him.

“The complainant was about to reverse his car after dropping off someone when the accused person who was in the company of five accomplices who are still at large, confronted him. One of the suspects then grabbed the complainant by the collar and started punching him,” said Mr Rugari.

The gang opened the complainant’s car and got in before they searched the vehicle and stole iPhone two modulators, a Huawei cellphone and a wallet containing US$250 and bank cards.

The court heard that the gang assaulted Mr Mpofu all over the body and also damaged his car using an unknown object before they fled.