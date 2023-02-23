Source: Daring son-in-law steals neighbours’ cattle | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two men have been arrested after stealing eight beasts in Guruve and selling the meat to butcheries in Raffingora.

One of the accused Ruchmore Chigede is a son-in-law to a family in Raffingora where two beasts from the neighbours disappeared each time he visited.

His accomplice is Kenneth Mapuranga (33) of Minihaha Farm in Raffingora.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said inn December 23 last year, two cows, one black and white and another black bull, were stolen during the night at Svembere Village in Guruve.

The matter was reported to the police and the matter became a cold case after investigations were not fruitful.

On New Year’s Day this year, two more cows were stolen from a kraal in Kasinauyo Village in Guruve.

Again, a docket was opened but there were no leads in the investigation.

Police were tipped off that Chigede was in the habit of visiting his in-laws but soon after his departure, livestock went missing.

Insp Mundembe said on February 17, a team of police officers went to Raffingora where they made random checks with local butcheries.

Police discovered that stolen meat was being sold in the butcheries and the owners revealed that Chigede was the one who supplied them the meat.

Detectives went to the in-law’s plot in Raffingora and where Loveness Muchenge from Guruve identified a brown cow tied to the tree as her stolen bovine.

The mother-in-law, Tambudzai Maurukira was interviewed and she revealed that the brown cow was brought yoked together with a black and white ox.

The mother-in-law told the police that she traded the brown cow with her brown ox.

Insp Mundembe said the brown ox was sold to a butchery owner, Allen Masuka.

The mother-in-law told police that the other stolen cows were sold to Garikai Mutandavari.

Brother-in-law Collen Pepe told police that their son-in-law brought home two cows matching the ones stolen in Svembere Village.

He said that the yoke used by the accused on the day was left at Mapuranga’s homestead.

Police proceeded to Mapuranga’s homestead where the yoke was identified by the owner leading to the arrest of the pair.