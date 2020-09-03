Source: DDF revamps boreholes, roads | Herald (Top Stories)

District Development Fund workmen repair a borehole in Manicaland yesterday. — Picture: Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Mash Central Bureau

THE District Development Fund (DDF) is rehabilitating over 800 boreholes in Mashonaland Central Province to avert a water crisis, amid indications that 395 boreholes have dried up while the water level in 1 193 others has subsided.

DDF is also working on the rehabilitation of over 960km of roads in the province.

Mashonaland Central has 3 290 boreholes.

The fund which has 2 400km of road under its care is targeting to rehabilitate 968km and has already completed work on 180km.

DDF provincial water engineer Mr Godfrey Musiwa said they had a target of repairing 816 boreholes and had so far managed to attend to 203.

“Our activities include borehole drilling and repair. We are also doing piped water schemes and small irrigation schemes. Out of the 84 piped water schemes that we are monitoring, 67 are functional, 13 have broken down and four are dry,” he said.

“Lack of vehicles to monitor the projects, procurement of fuel and spares are the major challenges we are facing. We had a target to drill 50 boreholes and we only managed two because our drilling rig has broken down.”

Shamva’s Chitombo village head Mr Zakariah Nyapfere said they had resorted to Gwetere River as a source of drinking water.

“We only have one borehole and it broke down two weeks ago. People and livestock are sharing water from Gwetere River and it is unsafe,” he said. DDF provincial coordinator Mr Kenny Mutombo said they received $14,6 million under the Public Sector Investment Programme for road projects.

“Our operations were affected by the pandemic and we failed to meet our targets. We have resumed work and we are working tirelessly to complete some of our projects. Our major challenge is fuel which is sold in US dollars,” he said.

“We received funds for the Chapoto and Kanyemba airstrips. At Chapoto, we are working on the runway and at Kanyemba we are putting a tarred runway.

“Karanda bridge is now 95 percent complete and funds to complete the bridge are available. In Guruve, we are working on Karoi bridge, Nzoubvunda in Muzarabani, Hoya Road and we expect the projects to be compete before the rainy season.”