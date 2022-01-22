Source: Dealer’s body dumped at suspected killer’s house | Herald (Crime)

Inspector Simon Chazovachii

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The body of a Beatrice fuel dealer who recently died a few hours after he was involved in a fierce fight with his business partner over fuel dealings, was dumped at the same partner’s house by his aggrieved relatives.

It is alleged that on Monday last week, Maxwell Musarurwa was involved in a physical fight with Better Taurai who was critical of Mr Musarurwa buying fuel from truckers along the Harare-Masvingo highway without first informing him.

Musarurwa was not taking this lying down and a misunderstanding ensued which resulted in a fierce fight.

The two are said to have stopped fighting after Taurai ran away and Musarurwa went to a nearby eating place where others in the same business colleagues were having food.

While eating Musarurwa suddenly collapsed and started having breathing challenges, resulting in his death.

His body was taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Musarurwa’s relatives later collected the body with the intention of burial but later went on to dump it at Taurai’s house.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the fight and death.

During the fight, Evans Mazivanhanga (19) and Hardlife Chawasima (27), who are also illegal fuel dealers, tried to restrain the pair but all their efforts were in vain.

So Mr Mazivanhanga and Mr Chawasima left the two fighting and went to a nearby kitchen at Plot 8 Highlands Farm in Featherstone, where they were joined by coincidence later by Musarurwa.

“After about 30 minutes, Musarurwa suddenly collapsed and started having difficulties in breathing,” said Insp Chazovachii.

My Musarurwa’s relatives are said to have also assaulted Taurai’s relatives and the matter was reported to police.