Defence forces embark on massive educational, training programmes

Columbus Mabika–Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is expanding its training programmes to

enhance the intellectual capacity of its personnel to meet the objective

of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030.

ZDF Commander General Philip Sibanda has said they were fully embracing

technology to meet the demands of the 21st century and effectively deal

with emerging threats associated with the digital age.

The development comes as the Second Republic has urged citizens and

institutions to embrace technology saying it plays an important role in

the development of the nation and forms the backbone of industry in the

digital era.

Gen Sibanda fielded questions from the media yesterday ahead of this

year’s commemoration of the Defence Forces Day next week.

He emphasised the need for a well trained and equipped force capable of

containing the challenges the country faces.

“Key programmes in the fifth decade (into independence) are being carried

within the context of Vision 2030. My vision for the Zimbabwe Defence

Forces is to have a well-trained, disciplined professional land and air

force capable of carrying out the constitutional mandate to contain

traditional and non-traditional security threats,” said Gen Sibanda.

“In order to achieve this capability, ZDF should be well trained and

equipped with modern equipment, highly mobile and motivated.

“Training remains central towards generating the desired Zimbabwe Defence

Forces capability.”

Gen Sibanda said going forward, there would be a major transformation in

the training of officers, with a new syllabus encompassing a science

degree set to be introduced for young officer cadets.

General Sibanda said research and development programmes remained central

in keeping pace with developments in developed countries, adding that ZDF

had signed cooperation agreements with various institutions.

“ZDF will intensify and expand its research and development projects for

the improvement of the organisation’s capabilities.

“In a bid to enhance ZDF capability in the identification and development

of equipment and materials that are compatible with emerging technologies,

it entered into joint research and development cooperation agreements with

various institutions.”

Among the institutions with which ZDF had signed agreements were the

Scientific and Industrial Research Development Centre (SIRDC), the Harare

Institute of Technology and the University of Zimbabwe.

Through research and development, ZDF had been successful in the

production of some aircraft components, field kitchens and the production

of machine and vehicle components.

On the response to natural disasters, Gen Sibanda said the frequency of

severe disasters had risen in recent years with the country experiencing

cyclone-induced floods.

ZDF had directed more attention towards preparedness and response to

natural disasters.

“During this decade, the ZDF was called upon to assist in mitigating the

effects of Cyclone Dineo in 2017 and Cyclone Idai in 2019.

“Lessons learnt from these most recent disasters and those before indicate

that the ZDF should play a major role particularly at the initial stages

of the response efforts,” he said.

On participation in peace support operations, Gen Sibanda said ZDF

continued to deploy its members under the auspices of United Nations and

African Union as part of the country’s contribution to international peace

and security.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic was a security threat so all men and women

in uniform who were supposed to be vaccinated.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has not been spared from the Covid-19

pandemic raging across the globe which has become a security threat to

peace and security because of the far reaching socio-economic

consequences.

“With no known preventive or curative drugs in place, we should embrace

vaccination as part of efforts to combat this lethal disease,” he said