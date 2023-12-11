Source: Defence forces support top priority | The Herald (Local News)

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Government is committed to supporting the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ training and human development programmes despite competing demands and limited resources, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary in her Ministry, Mr Aaron Nhepera, during the graduation ceremony of the Junior Staff Course Number 40 at the School of Academic and Staff Training at Manyame Air Base.

“Notwithstanding competing demands and limited resources, my ministry is committed to continue supporting training and human development programmes in the ZDF, through provision of the necessary resources,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“Training and human resource development are key ingredients for any organisation to function effectively.

“As such, it is the ZDF’s top priority, to consistently expose its officers to various training and development programmes in order for them to competently discharge their duties.”

She said a successful career in the defence forces calls for effective decision making, coordinative, planning, controlling and organisational agility.

“It is, therefore, pleasing to note that the ZDF, as exemplified by this course, runs appropriate and development programmes to adequately prepare its officers for such roles and tasks,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended the ZDF and the AFZ for remaining steadfast in discharging their duties as required by the constitution.

“As a defence force your mandate is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interest, its national integrity and to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe as enshrined in section 212 of the same Constitution,” she said.

“This can only be achieved through training programmes such as this one. Training is a key prerequisite towards the successful implementation of the NDS1 (National development Strategy 1), as the nation marches towards the realisation of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle income society by 2030.”

The Course comprised 29 students; 20 males and nine females while 21 were drawn from the AFZ and four others from sister organisations like the ZNA, ZRP and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. Four others were from allied forces, with one each from Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique.

Captain Henry Nthani from Malawi Defence Forces commended Zimbabwe for its hospitality and what he had learnt about its history.

“When I came here, I experienced a lot of things; I travelled around the country, I learnt about the history of Zimbabwe especially the war of liberation and how people were fighting against white colonial rule. It was an amazing experience.

“I feel at home here in Zimbabwe. It’s unlike when you visit other countries in Europe where you can experience racism. Here the people are lovely and welcoming; and I would urge people to visit Zimbabwe,” he said.