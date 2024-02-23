Delta Beverages renew PSL sponsorship

Source: Delta Beverages renew PSL sponsorship | The Herald (Top Stories)

Delta Beverages unveil US$3m PSL sponsorship deal

Online Reporter

Delta Beverages has renewed its marriage with the Premier Soccer League by announcing a fresh three-year sponsorship deal worth US$3,390 million.

Delta Beverages, through their Castle Lager brand, will sponsor the championship race to the tune of US$2 265 000 for three years.

The Chibuku Super Cup will continue after Delta Beverages announced that they will pour in US$1 125 000 for the country’s premier knockout tournament.

