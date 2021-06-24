Source: ‘Demolitions trigger criminal activities’ | Newsday (News)

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The Harare Residents Trust (HRT) and the Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association (CPRA) yesterday expressed concern over rising cases of crime due to the ongoing demolitions.

Government last weekend rolled out demolitions of illegal structures in Mbare, Chitungwiza, Epworth, among other areas.

HRT director Precious Shumba told NewsDay that illegal activities were on the rise due to the rising unemployment in the country.

“What is fuelling crime could be high unemployment rate, drug peddling and abuse. Therefore, HRT urges central government and local authorities to prioritise the construction of modern infrastructure for informal traders,” he said.

Shumba blamed the sprouting of illegal settlements and high cases of criminal activity on the lack of proper town planning by the responsible authorities.

“Proper town planning requires that everything is done according to the town planning laws of a country. Zimbabwe relies on the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29.12) to regulate and control land development. Illegal settlements and structures are created by knowledgeable people who know more about the operations of the local authorities,” he said.

“In the case of Harare, illegal structures and settlements have been created by council officials, councillors, political parties and other powerful actors who have continued to stand in the way of proper town planning. The majority of victims of demolitions have been paying money to individuals instead of paying council.”

Shumba said if the City of Harare was determined to bring sanity to the capital, it should plan for the establishment of designated informal sector facilities where specific informal sector services are offered.

“However, because demolitions have already taken place, government and the City of Harare should expedite the process of facilitating the allocation of sufficient land for individuals affected to be allocated and funds availed to capacitate the informal traders.”

CPRA secretary-general Gift Kurupati said: “As residents, we feel that the government is failing to create formal employment for its people and to worsen the situation, they have destroyed the livelihoods of many people, so obviously, the crime rate is going to shoot up.

“Some were pushed into prostitution. Imagine these informal traders have kids who want to go back to school next month.”

In a statement, the MDC Alliance described the demolitions as inhumane.

“We condemn Operation Murambatsvina 2, a violent campaign to destroy the livelihoods of Zimbabwean people that is being orchestrated by Zanu PF and its proxies in the Harare metropolitan province,” it said in a statement .

“We unreservedly dissociate ourselves from these activities. MDC Alliance councillors of the City of Harare recently issued a statement condemning this crime against humanity.”

