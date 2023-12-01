Source: Deputy minister Bhila fired | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Bhila

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has fired Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Roy Bhila, with immediate effect.

A statement released by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya yesterday, confirmed the development.

However, the reasons for his removal could not be immediately established.

Reads the statement: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon. Roy Bhila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect.”

Cde Bhila was appointed after the August harmonised elections.

He is National Assembly member for Chiredzi North after garnering 18 696 votes against CCC’s Fungai Chamisa who received a paltry 2 584 votes.