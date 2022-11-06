Source: Desist from drug abuse, youths urged | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Victor Maphosa in WEDZA

YOUTHS should desist from drug abuse and contribute to national development through hard work and discipline, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Officiating at the third edition of the Tinmac Foundation Sports Tournament held at Goto High School in Wedza yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa lauded Youth, Arts, Sport and Culture Deputy Minister Tinomuda Machakaire for bankrolling the tournament.

“I beseech all youths to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this tournament.

“Such occasions help to curb drug abuse. My message is that stop taking drugs. Drug abuse is not good for your health.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the growing economy presents numerous opportunities for young people to make something of their lives.

“This is why the President is always saying we are leaving no one and no place behind. Look at how Zimbabwe is blossoming. Government is constructing new roads, dams, schools and universities for you,” she said.

The sports tournament, Minister Mutsvangwa added, is part of efforts to address the physical, interpersonal and social wellbeing of Zimbabweans.

“Statistics by the World Health Organisation highlight that the probability of dying between the ages of 30 and 70 from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Zimbabwe stood at 19 percent.

“It is also medically proven that people who do regular physical activity have up to a 35 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke, 50 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes, 50 percent lower risk of colon cancer and up to 20 percent lower risk of breast cancer,” she said.

“Mindful of these statistics and driven by the desire to curtail the blight of NCDs through sport and recreation, I personally view this venture as an exciting way of implementing the National Fitness and Wellness Programme and a noble way of positioning sport and recreation as effective tools to fight the disease burden and realise a healthy population.”

Teams from all the districts in Mashonaland East province, as well as a team each from Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Manicaland provinces competed in different sporting disciplines that included soccer, netball, volleyball, cycling, pool, darts and

draft.

The games started on Thursday and came to a close late yesterday.

Held under the theme “Empower One, Empower All, Leaving No One Behind”, the annual tournament is also a platform to educate youths on the dangers of drug abuse.