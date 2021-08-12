Source: Detectives arrest alleged cop killer | Herald (Crime)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A suspected armed robber believed to be part of a gang that shot and killed a policeman on Monday night in Luveve, Bulawayo was arrested yesterday by a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Crack Team in the city.

The shooting incident came after an armed robber believed to be part of a syndicate operating from South Africa was also shot and killed in the city centre in a separate shoot-out on Monday.

On Monday night, Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure (35) was in the group of police officers reacting to a robbery in Luveve when he was shot in the head and killed by armed robbers at the home of an alleged illegal foreign currency dealer, identified as Last Mukomawashe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said investigations were in progress.

“We can confirm that one of the suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Constable Gibson Tafara Madzimure has been arrested. Investigations are still in progress,” he said.

He reiterated that police will leave no stone unturned until all culprits involved in the death of Constable Madzimure were brought to book.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report information relating to armed robbery syndicates at any nearest Police Station or contact Zimbabwe Republic Police, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525, National Complaints Desk on 242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In the second shootout of the night, Asst Comm Nyathi said they are still conducting investigations into the case in which the suspected armed robber died in a shootout with police while he was driving an unregistered VW Golf in Bulawayo.

Police had reacted to an attempted robbery where an illegal forex dealer was being tracked by an armed robbery syndicate which had travelled all the way from South Africa.

The police then intercepted the suspects at Unity Village, Corner Joshua Nkomo Street and Sixth Avenue, Bulawayo, and in the process a shootout ensued leading to the death of one of the suspects at the scene.

The other suspects ran away and the police recovered a 9mm Star pistol with six rounds of ammunition, CZ pistol with a magazine of 10 rounds and a VW Golf motor vehicle with no number plates.

On Saturday, six armed robbers were involved in a shootout with police in Bulawayo and believed to be part of a gang that raided Choppies Parklands Supermarket and Access Finance in the city, getting away with nearly US$300 000 and R1 million.