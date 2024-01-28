Source: Devolution funds improve lives of pregnant women in Beitbridge | Sunday News (local news)

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

PRIMARY healthcare facilities in Beitbridge used to be few and under-resourced presenting a nightmarish experience to communities especially pregnant women who used to endure long distances for periodic checkups.

The situation led to home deliveries which were not always successful.

Lives were lost in the process while others would deliver on their way to the clinic and it had somehow become the norm until the advent of the Second Republic that actualized the Constitutional provision of devolution and started allocating funds for priority projects to be undertaken in districts.

New clinics became part of the priority projects in Beitbridge.

Old ones were spruced up and resourced while other developments took shape in the education, transport and communication sectors.

Through devolution funds and in partnership with stakeholders and communities, the district has managed to construct three primary healthcare facilities that are expected to serve more than 6 000 people bringing the lives of communities at ease as they can now access healthcare services close to them.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Beitbridge Rural District Council, Mr Peter Moyo, said he was elated by the progress made in reviving the healthcare system of the district.

He said the project started in 2003 and recorded no significant progress till 2020 when the Government intervened through devolution funds while communities chipped in by providing bricks and other resources.

“The clinics that have been built are a major part of the infrastructure developments. From the clinics that we had, we have added three more clinics which are Chabili Clinic in Ward 1, Dumba Clinic in Ward 5 and Mazunga Clinic in Ward 14. From these clinics, Chabili Clinic is operational but still to be commissioned while Dumba Clinic and Mazunga Clinic are at 96% completion,” he said.

Mr Moyo applauded the Government efforts in ensuring the provision of essential services to the Beitbridge communities saying he hoped that funding would be made available to ensure there was enough stock of drugs and other medication.

“There is inadequate supply for drugs and other medications and it becomes difficult for people visiting these centres to get assisted. We appeal to the Government to provide the drugs as well as improve on the devolution allocations and disbursements so that things run smoothly,” he said.

He added that the RDC through devolution funds has managed to spruce up roads, built new schools and provide safe water for communities.

“All thanks to the devolution funds, we now have several schools which are under construction in the district. There is Novhe Primary School which is in Ward 10, there is a construction of a classroom block at Matshiloni in Ward 4, a classroom block at Mtangamutshena Secondary School in Ward 12 and a new classroom block at Langeni Primary School in Ward 5.

“There is relief in knowing that villages won’t endure the burden of walking long distances to water points as we have introduced the piped water scheme in various villages.

Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental right and as a district it pleases us that the Government has ensured that its people are well taken care of,” he added.

Mr Moyo said through the road rehabilitation funds, the roads were now in good shape.

“We are maintaining all council roads annually through routine grading. This helps keep our roads in good condition so that travelling becomes easy.

In 2024 our aim is to complete all unfinished projects so that our communities benefit fully from the devolution funds and fulfil President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.”

The President implemented the devolution programme in his first year in office and since then, the programme has changed lives in many aspects.