Source: Devolution funds transform rural areas, boost agriculture | The Herald (Local News)

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Rural District Councils (RDCs) have embarked on a massive drive to boost agriculture using devolution funds, with the aim of increasing productivity in the rural areas.

Provinces across the country have been implementing life-changing projects that permeate all facets of life as part of the devolution revolution being championed by President Mnangagwa, who took the oath of office for his second term yesterday.

The investment in agriculture by RDCs is in line with promoting rural development — leaving no one and no place behind.

The devolution agenda seeks to ensure that provinces harness resources in their regions to boost their Gross Domestic Product.

In an interview, councils said apart from improving infrastructure, devolution funds were also playing a crucial role in improving agriculture.

Guruve RDC acting executive officer administration, human resources and social services Mr Layton Munyuki said they received close to $150 million funds for devolution and procured a tipper truck, dump trailer and a service delivery vehicle.

He said devolution funds had transformed education infrastructure after they built a classroom block at Museka Primary School and built teachers’ houses at Viragezi Primary School.

Thousands of farmers in Guruve and Mbire districts are also set to benefit from the Dande Dam irrigation scheme when the dam is complete.

The dam will be the largest water body in Mashonaland Central province, holding 160 million cubic metres of water and will go a long way in assisting the province participate fully in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and attainment of Vision 2030 through agriculture, mining and recreation, among others.

“We are grateful to our President who spearheaded this programme to ensure that no place is left behind,” said Mr Munyuki. “The funds helped make a great difference. We also have the Dande Dam which is in progress. If the dam is complete, people are assured of irrigation, thereby improving food security.”

National food self-sufficiency is a key goal of the NDS1, which identifies food security and nutrition as key drivers of economic revival.

Muzarabani RDC executive officer Mr Elmon Kaombe said the council was proud of its good farming land for the production of wheat, maize, groundnut, cotton, tobacco, sesame and soya beans. The council received $88,1 million under devolution.

Mr Kaombe said Silverstroom Dam, which is being constructed, will provide irrigation, tourism and fisheries to the upper Muzarabani area.

A number of schools including Gumbochuma, Batanai and Nyamaridza primary schools, were also built using devolution funds.

Clinics including Kapwembere, Mutete, Mangwenje, and Hwata, were also built using devolution funds.

The council is targeting crocodile farming since there are a lot of crocodiles in Msengezi River.

It is also intents to venture into the grain milling and oil processing industries following high production of maize and wheat, groundnuts, sunflowers and soya beans in the district.

Mazowe RDC chief executive officer Mr Liberty Mufandaedza said they were doing well in wheat, soya beans and citrus farming, adding that they wanted to focus on value addition of oranges to make preservatives, livestock feed and juice.

“We are very grateful to the Second Republic, which gave funds to implement projects. We managed to build clinics and schools,” said Mr Mufandaedza. “We are also focusing on growing crops to ensure food security for the country.”

Mr Mufandaedza said farming was critical in rural communities, hence the need to transform agriculture for the benefit of communities.

Through the use of devolution funds, the Second Republic has improved social amenities, including in the education and health sectors.

Further, local authorities are using devolution funds to clean water, either through borehole drilling or piped water schemes.

Devolution funds have enabled communities to determine their own developmental trajectory, right at the lower level, with their councils providing funds which are released to them by the Central Government.