Source: ‘Dip animals ahead of planned translocation’ | Herald (Business)

Sharon Shayanewako

EFFORTS to re-build the livestock sector continue to gain traction with Government urging farmers to ensure animals earmarked for translocation are dipped two or three days before they are moved to curb the spread of tick-borne diseases.

The resurgence of tick-borne diseases during the rainy seasons is responsible for high livestock mortalities nationwide.

In an interview yesterday, Department of Livestock Production and Development director, Mr Alban Mhindurwa said effective livestock dipping before movement was crucial in the rainy season.

“Livestock dipping prior to movement is important in the rainy seasons during which livestock is prone to tick-borne diseases. This is the only way farmers can prevent livestock mortalities.

“In addition, transporting or moving sick animals presents the risk carrying diseases from one area to another, especially if one plans to mix the new animals with stock he already had. Animals carry over diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Theileriosis (January disease) if they are not dipped and certified free of the diseases before movement,” explained Mr Mhindurwa.

He added that the country had recorded high livestock mortalities due to January disease, hence effective measures and protocols should be taken to prevent further livestock deaths nationwide.

A livestock specialist with the department, Prosper Mapuza reinforced the idea of effective dipping before livestock movement.

“There is actually a law, which enforces compliance and if you are found violating it, you risk confiscation and destruction of your animals,” he said.

Farmers are also advised to start intensive dipping in the month of November to disrupt the breeding cycle of ticks and prevent the build-up of tick populations in the veld.

Ticks multiply at alarming rates during the wet season while their offspring become problematic in the dry season. If not controlled, they can cause serious economic losses in livestock production due to tick-borne diseases.

Illegal animal movements are the single most important drivers or transmitters of animal diseases.

During the 2019/20 agricultural season, there were 46 715 tick-borne disease cases and 33 514 deaths.

In the 2020/21 period, 25 036 cases were recorded with 12 503 deaths, indicating a major decrease in mortalities by 62, 7 percent.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) is working with the police at roadblocks throughout the country to ensure all livestock moving to farms and markets have necessary veterinary permits and are tick-free as required by the law.