Source: Diplomats hail anti-corruption war | Herald (Top Stories)

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

DIPLOMATS from across the world have hailed Zimbabwe for making huge strides in the fight against corruption as some so-called big fish have been caged in the anti-graft war.

This follows the advent of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa who has unequivocally stated that his Government will not brook corrupt tendencies. Walking the talk, President Mnangagwa has expelled from his administration several heavyweights who were linked to corruption.

Speaking during the inaugural African Anti-Corruption Day celebrations held in Harare on Tuesday night, the envoys said they were happy with the progress Zimbabwe has made in tackling corruption.

Hosted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), the commemorations ran under the theme: “Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of Covid-19 Funds”.

The event was attended by diplomats from across the world, Members of Parliament, senior Government officials, members of the Young Women for Economic Development, and captains of industry while the Zimbabwe Republic Police band provided entertainment.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri applauded Zimbabwe for its relentless fight against corruption.

“I am very proud of the African Anti-corruption Day and I highly appreciate the Zimbabwean leadership’s efforts in fighting corruption in the country,” he said.

“We highly appreciate the Vision 2030 agenda that has confirmed many times the resistance to corruption. We are sure that the people of Zimbabwe with their leadership can make a difference in fighting corruption.”

Zimbabwe is pursuing Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy and fighting corruption is paramount in the attainment of the agenda.

Nigerian Ambassador Mr Zacharia Ifu also commended Zimbabwe through the efforts of ZACC for yielding positive results in fighting corruption.

“There is no issue as topical in the world as challenges imposed by corruption. Corruption is not domiciled in any particular race, religion, or creed, it is a universal concern and in Africa, it is more present but I believe we can survive. Corruption is an anti-social attitude or behaviour and abuse of patriotic powers for private gains between Governments and its citizens from the dividend of democracy.”

Mrs Rejoice Mabudafhasi, South Africa’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, echoed the same sentiments and said corruption impacts negatively on service delivery, socio-economic development, job creation and investor influence in a country.

Ambassador Mabudafhasi said they were making endless efforts in the fight against corruption in South Africa through engagements with the authorities.

“Corruption manifests in all spheres of society and occurs in the private sector. We as South Africa are standing together against corruption and ensuring that those who are responsible are held accountable for their crimes.

“My country has been aware of the need for a committee on anti-corruption efforts across all sectors to address the scourge of corruption and to demonstrate the commitment of government, business and civil society to achieve the Vision of our National Development Plan 2030 of a corruption-free South Africa,” she said.

Rwandan Ambassador James Musoni said he was happy that Zimbabwe was among the best-performing countries in terms of combating corruption.

“Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Some reports have indicated that global corruption is costing around US$1 trillion annually. This has severe effects on the lives of the people and weakens the resilience of our communities,” he said.

Other diplomats highlighted how they were fighting against corruption in their countries by implementing different anti-corruption strategies.

Kenyan Ambassador Stella Munyi said: “Presently, the Kenyan government’s strategic focus is on high impact investigations, asset recovery, corruption prevention, and partnerships in a bid to combat corruption and economic crimes.”

Professor Emmanuel Mbennah, Tanzanian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, concurred with his counterparts and said corruption has a negative effect on sustainable development and business growth as it poses serious legal and reputational risks in the country.

He said in Tanzania they have come up with various strategies to fight corruption through their Anti-corruption committee.

“We want to make sure that public authorities revise practices or procedures that reduce risks of corrupt conduct. We want to promote integrity and a good reputation in public administration. We also want to raise awareness in the community with regards to corrupt conduct,” Ambassador Mbennah said.

ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said they needed to emulate President Mnangagwa’s commitment to tackling corruption and recognise the significant progress that has been made so far.