Source: Director in court over US$48 000 fraud | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Munyawarara (38) was charged with two counts of fraud and one for money laundering when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

An Exclusive Projects (Private) Limited director, Takudzwa Martin Munyawarara, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a client of US$48 000 in a botched mobile toilets supply deal.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling after the State opposed it.

In opposing bail, the State submitted that Munyawarara is a flight risk given the seriousness of the offense he is facing.

It is the State’s case that sometime in May, the complainant decided to venture into the business of providing mobile toilets for hire at various events.

The court heard that the complainant engaged Munyawarara, who claimed to have capacity to import mobile toilets from China.

Munyawarara allegedly indicated that he would supply the mobile toilets at US$300 each.

It is alleged that the two parties agreed, and Munyawarara promised to facilitate and import 160 mobile toilets from China to Zimbabwe at cost of US$300 each, including duty.

The total amount of all the services came to US$48 000.

The court heard that on June 25, Munyawarara went to complainant’s house where he was handed over US$48 000 in the presence of Ms Prisca Chatyoka for the sole purpose of purchasing 160 mobile toilets.

Munyawarara promised to supply the mobile toilets by the end of July.

After the month of July, the complainant made a follow-up but Munyawarara started giving excuses.

Munyawarara became evasive, leading the complainant to make a police report.

The complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$48 000 and nothing has been recovered.

On the second count, Munyawarara allegedly committed the offence of fraud amounting to US$48 000 through unlawful activity knowing that it is the proceeds of crime.

The court heard that Munyawarara disguised the illicit deal by unlawfully using the ill-gotten funds to pay his outstanding monthly rentals at Number 26, Ridgeway North, Highlands, Harare.

Munyawarara further paid fees for his children and his medical bills using the ill-gotten funds, thereby committing the offence of money laundering.