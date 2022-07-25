Source: Distribution of seed, fertiliser begins | Herald (Top Stories)

Dr Basera

Herald Reporter

The transportation of Presidential Inputs to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country for onward distribution to farmers has started, as Government seeks to ensure timeous planting.

The inputs include seed and fertilisers.

The development has been welcomed by farmer representatives who said the early distribution of inputs would help them plan accordingly for the forthcoming cropping season and potentially increase yields.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr John Basera confirmed the development over the weekend.

“Right now the distribution of inputs has started from the supplies to GMB depots. The onward distribution of inputs will start in earnest in August and September,” said Dr Basera.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe yesterday said the move to distribute inputs early is what they have been advocating for, for a long time.

“This is what we have been calling for as farmers and we are happy that Government is now implementing it. It is a step in the right direction,” said Dr Makombe.

“Early distribution of inputs to farmers helps in farmers to plan accordingly and then just wait for the rains to come for them to plant.”

Dr Makombe added that availability of inputs would also inform farmers on the hectarage they have to put under maize.

Zimbabwe Integrated Commercial Farmers Union (ZICFU) president Mrs Maivepi Jiti also said the early disbursement of inputs would improve farmers’ capacity and contribute to a better yield.

“If farmers get the inputs on time we will see an even better production of maize this season. What was happening in the past is that we would receive inputs late, and we could not make decisions on what area to put under maize or when to apply fertiliser.

“But if we have inputs before the rains start, then we can plan accordingly,” she said.

Mr Edward Dune, the Tobacco Farmers Union vice president, said; “We are happy that inputs will get to the farmers early this year because the cost of inputs has skyrocketed and most farmers would not have managed to buy their own.

“However, we feel that Pfumvudza should cover a bigger hectarage than it already is to ensure sustainability and viability of maize production.”

Under the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme this year, there will be specific input packages for each ecological farming region to boost productivity.

Five plots measuring 39 metres x 16 metres, which is equal to 0,0624 ha), would be supported per household.

Maize production under Pfumvudza has significantly increased over the past few years. In the 2020/2021 cropping season, the programme contributed 43 percent of total maize production, while in the 2021/22 season, which was affected by a mid-season dry spell, the programme contributed 35 percent of total maize output.

Government is supporting the production of maize, sorghum, pearl millet, soya beans, sunflower, groundnuts, vegetables and African peas with input packages that include water retention enhancers, herbicides for three plots and fall armyworm control.

The Government is also expecting to cover an additional 520 000 families for cotton production under conservation agriculture.