Source: DJ Levels rape charges: Shashl sets case withdrawal conditions | Herald (Crime)

Zimdancehall producer Rodger Kadzimwe aka DJ Levels arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday accompanied by DJ Fantan (in shorts) to face allegations of raping singer Shashl. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Senior Court Reporter

LAWYERS representing Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as DJ Levels in entertainment circles, will engage singer Shashl (born Ashleigh Angel Moyo) over a set of demands she wants to be met before seeking withdrawal of rape and physical assault charges against him.

Mr Dumisani Mtombeni, who is representing DJ Levels, yesterday revealed that Shashl indicated that she wanted her former lover to issue an apology, among other conditions, before she can withdraw charges.

He said he would engage his client first and take further instructions before engaging Shashl and her team.

Yesterday’s development left the prosecution with no option but to return the docket containing rape and physical abuse charges to the police station for further management.

DJ Levels was then charged with violating some sections of the Data Protection Act which prohibits transmission of intimate images without consent.

He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Kudzai Zihove, who granted him $20 000 bail and ordered him to return to court on January 20 next year.

The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that between September last year and November this year, DJ Levels and Shashl were in a love relationship.

It is said that the two had irreconcilable differences that led to their split.

DJ Levels is said to have tracked his ex-lover to Pabloz nightclub, a popular joint in Borrowdale, Harare, with the intention to mend their relationship, but Shashl remained adamant and turned him down.

The court heard that after failing to convince Shashl to reconcile, he then threatened her with unspecified actions, saying she would have regrets.

According to Shashl’s recorded statement during police investigations, she only came to know of the posted inappropriate videos on November 27 around mid-morning.

She told the police that she believed that DJ Levels was responsible for posting the videos on social media.

“Then on the 27th of November 2022 at around 1000hrs that is when I noticed that my nude videos and pictures with the accused person were on social media and I believe that the accused person is the one who posted them to get revenge since he had threatened to tarnish my image,” she said.

“He once did it in August 2022 when he posted a video of us kissing. On the same day, the accused person called me stating that he wanted to see me so that we could fix the issue together, or else he would kill himself, but I turned down his suggestion.”