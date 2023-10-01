Source: DJ’s voice echoing in Parly | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Aaron Charungwa-Moyo

DR BENJAMIN GANYIWA, the popular Star FM disk jockey, is a man of many talents.

He is a gifted communicator, ardent philanthropist and passionate advocate for youth empowerment.

But perhaps his most valuable asset is his ability to connect with people on a personal level.

He has been a radio personality for over 10 years and is known for his warm voice, infectious laugh and ability to make people feel at ease.

In that period, he has also used his platform to entertain, inform and inspire listeners.

Now he is using his voice to make a difference in the world of politics.

He was recently elected into the National Assembly on a ZANU PF ticket as Gutu East Member of Parliament.

The 47-year-old is excited to begin a new career.

He believes his experience as a radio DJ has given him the skills he needs to be an effective legislator.

Dr Ganyiwa — popularly known as “Sekuru Ganyiwa” on the popular Star FM show “Mugango”, which he co-hosted with Ndumiso Dube — bade farewell to his multitudes of fans a fortnight ago during an emotional show, which is broadcast on Wednesday evenings.

He told The Sunday Mail that his transition from the studio to the August House was an emotional experience.

“I have noted the need for development in our communities and our rural homes, where we come from,” he said.

“I am very active in youth empowerment programmes and very passionate about rural development and poverty alleviation.

“This is why I have many active philanthropic programmes running in Gutu East constituency, which are mainly being run through collaborations with churches.”

Dr Ganyiwa was born and bred in Gutu, under Chief Munyikwa, to Ledwin Chapwanya Mukanganwi and the late Wilson Tapfumanei Ganyiwa.

He was raised in a humble household where his parents survived off subsistence farming.

Through the years, he pulled himself up by his bootstraps and rose to success through hard work and sheer perseverance.

Today he is a holder of an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from the International Institute of Philanthropy.

He is presently studying towards a Master’s Degree in Project Management and Logistics with the University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom.

He is set to graduate later this month.

He also holds an Entrepreneurship Diploma in Wealth Creation and Asset Management.

Apart from that, he is a successful structural and civil engineering consultant, with 20 years’ experience in the construction industry as a site clerk, land and property developer, quality control officer, quantity surveyor and procurement manager.

He said his journey into active politics was inspired by his desire to drive development in his home area.

Dr Ganyiwa said he was raised in Gutu, where the ruling party holds sway, so he naturally assimilated into the party at a young age.

He became an active member in 2002 and held leadership positions from the cell level right through to the provincial structures.

Dr Ganyiwa made his debut on Star FM in 2013 when he featured on the programme “Mugango” alongside Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi.

He said he used his voice on radio to educate listeners on the importance of Zimbabwe’s social and cultural values.

He is married to Patricia Nyikadzino and the couple has seven children.

“I am also a businessman, enterprise life coach and a political, social studies and religious studies researcher,” he added.

Currently, he is a lecturer and resource person at the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Dr Ganyiwa’s voice may have moved from the airwaves to the hallowed halls of Parliament, but one thing remains the same: he is still using his voice to make a difference.

X: @AaronMo98206740