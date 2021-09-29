Source: Domestic worker in court for murdering Masvingo couple over pay arrears | Herald (Crime)

George Maponga in Masvingo

A 41-year-old Masvingo domestic worker has appeared in court facing murder charges after he allegedly brutally killed his two septuagenarian employers in Murinye communal lands, following a heated row over unpaid wages.

Peter Tsuro of Mugovera village allegedly murdered Manson Chibonda(79) and his wife Masline Chibonda (73) at their homestead on 24 September accusing them of not paying his wages for three months.

The Chibonda couple was found in their bedroom hut lying lifeless with axe cut wounds after Tsuro raised a false alarm that he had found them murdered by unknown assailants upon his return from a beer drink.

However, Tsuro’s blood-stained clothes sold him out to police detectives who linked him to what initially appeared to be a gory and mysterious murder of the elderly couple.

It has now emerged that Tsuro had a heated dispute with the elderly couple over his unpaid wages on the fateful day when he returned home inebriated.

The altercation later saw Tsuro arming himself with an axe that he used to hit the couple on their faces resulting in them succumbing to their wounds.

Tsuro was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 11 when he initially appeared before magistrate Ms Conceptor Ngwerume.

Ms Nyaradzai Maorera appeared for the state.