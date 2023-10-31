Source: Don’t detain the court, Katsimberis told | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The lawyer representing George Katsimberis was yesterday advised by the court not to make a plethora of requests before an application for referral to the Constitutional Court is completed.

Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka had requested the court to help his client access some missing information in the transcript, which he claimed would help him in his application for referral to the ConCourt.

He requested some information that was missing from the transcript that he had.

Adv Chinyoka told the court that the clerk of court must search for the missing part of the record.

However, Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza responded by saying that the application, which was being made by Adv Chinyoka, was a request for further particulars and that he should approach the ConCourt if that was the case.

Mr Reza said when a court sits to hear the application, that court is removed from handling the application again.

He said no other magistrate can come and continue from where another magistrate left off.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro said she felt the defence was now detaining the court with such requests.

She further told Adv Chinyoka to stop asking her questions as if he was interrogating her on the ruling she delivered, saying if he did not understand it, he should get a copy of the ruling and re-read it.