Drama as miner obstructs deputy sheriff

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THERE was drama at an Odzi gold mine in Manicaland province on Monday after High Court deputy sheriff Maxwell Phiri was blocked from evicting Zanu PF councillor Luckson Mawanga’s workers from a disputed claim.

The mine is at the centre of an ownership wrangle between Mawanga’s Paari Mining Syndicate and Twin Castle Resources.

Phiri ordered the eviction of Mawanga’s workers on the basis of a court order which stated that the companies should provide three guards each as they were fighting over the control of the mining claim.

Last week, High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga ordered Paari Mining Syndicate to stop mining activities at the disputed mine.

Mawanga’s wife, Esnath who claimed to be the owner of the mine, was arrested during the melee.

Lawyer Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga Maanda and Associates, who is representing Paari Mining Syndicate, said problems at the mine started when Phiri ordered the eviction of Mawanga’s workers, which was challenged by the mining manager, Elisha Mawanga.

Mawanga’s wife was arrested for obstructing the deputy sheriff.

She was taken to Odzi Police Station. Phiri was accompanied by riot police to enforce the order.

Mawanga said: “We are very aware of the people who are behind this. This is corruption at the highest level; we are going to fight to the bitter end.”

