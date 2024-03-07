Drama as newly sworn legislators are recalled

0

Source: Drama as newly sworn legislators are recalled | The Herald (Local News)

Drama as newly sworn legislators are recalled 
Mr Sengezo Tshabangu

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Chaos continues to reign supreme in the opposition CCC as senators and proportional representatives who were sworn in a few days ago are now being recalled seemingly by a rival faction.

The recalled proportional representation senators are Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndlovu, who all took oath on Tuesday.

Phulu was CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu’s attorney.

In a letter gleaned by The Herald, the CCC faction behind the recalls said the four had ceased to be party members.

Confusion and gross mismanagement have continued to be the order of the day in the opposition outfit’s rank and file since its inception.

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe ruling party eyes supermajority in votes without opponents
  2. Why The Tshabangu Saga Marks The Death Of Democracy In Zim & Will Seal ED’s Fate!
  3. ZEC Releases 09 December 2023 By-election Results
  4. Recalled CCC MPs, councillors contest as independents
  5. I have no political party: Chamisa 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *