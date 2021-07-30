Source: ‘Dreamer’ strays into State House, demands to see ED | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A DARING Shamva man on Tuesday visited State House in Harare demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The man becomes the third in two weeks to visit the highly-protected place.

Isaac Tsuro (27) yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after he was arrested at the gate by State security agents.

Tsuro, who appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga, was remanded in custody to August 23. Taruvinga ordered that he be medically examined by a psychiatrist while in prison.

It is the State’s case that on July 27, at around 1620hrs, the accused was walking along Chancellor Road near the State House.

While at the place, Tsuro approached the security personnel manning the entrance and demanded to see Mnangagwa, indicating that he wanted to tell the President his dream.

It is alleged that Tsuro persisted on his demands to be allowed in, which resulted in his arrest.

Last week, Nigel Rutsito (37) was arrested at the State House gate after he lied that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), while another trespasser Dylan Kanyungwe (24) stormed into the premises on the same day and demanded to see Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Rutsito went to State House on July 17 at around 4am and told security personnel at the main gate that he was a CIO member and had come for duty.

He allegedly insisted on entering the State residence, but the security personnel asked for his identity document, which he failed to produce, leading to his arrest. Kanyungwe is alleged to have approached members of the Presidential Guard at around 1pm on the same day and demanded to see Chiwenga.

He allegedly became violent and tried to force his way into State House after being told that Chiwenga did not stay there.