Drunkard battles for life after assault

0

Tinei Muketiwa (31) who is facing attempted murder charges arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza.

Yeukai KarengezekaCourt Correspondent 

A MAN assaulted in a drunken stupor early Saturday morning in Ruwa, is now battling for life after he was mistaken for a thief. 

Tinei Muketiwa (31) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody pending his bail ruling.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on Saturday at Gazebo Shopping Centre at the Zupco rank, Muketiwa met a man coming from a bar around 5am. 

He suddenly accused him of having stolen his solar panel and started assaulting him using an iron bar and brick, and left him lying unconscious on the ground. 

Some people who witnessed the assault took him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. 

His injuries are so severe such that he remains unable to speak.

