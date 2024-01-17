Source: Duo accused of stealing car | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Niu Shihao(53) and Wang Runzhi (51) were remanded out of custody to February 6 by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

Two men yesterday appeared in court for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle from the director of Kimsum Mining company in Mutoko.

The complainant is Wu Can (40).

Niu Shihao(53) and Wang Runzhi (51) were remanded out of custody to February 6 by Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Niu and Runzhi are not related to the complainant but they share accommodation in Highlands, Harare.

Prosecuting, Ms Ethel Mahachi alleged that on November 11 last year Wu left Zimbabwe for France to visit his family.

He then left all his property intact under the custody of his maid Deliah Chirenje.

However, on November 25, the court heard Niu and Wang designed duplicate keys in order to steal an Isuzu KB250 (registration number AEN3038), which belonged to Wu.

The pair allegedly entered Wu’s house and stole a washing machine, a pressure cooker, a solar battery and some bedding sheets among various items.

The matter came to light after Wu was contacted by another tenant Ma Ping Ying advising him of the offence.

This forced Wu to return to the country on December 27 last year and he filed a police report at ZRP Highlands.

The court heard on January 12, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Vehicle Theft Squad, received information on the whereabouts of the two leading to their arrest.

The stolen motor vehicle was recovered though it had broken down.

The stolen property is valued at US$15 000 and US$13 500 was recovered.