Source: Duo faces culpable homicide charges | Herald (Crime)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

two rogue police officers who were scuffling with the driver of a moving pirate kombi resulting in the death of a pedestrian along High Glen Road in Glen Norah are now being charged with culpable homicide.

Police are also taking disciplinary action against the pair.

It has since come to light that the two were on a private frolic when they were involved in the scuffle.

In a statement, police said criminal charges and disciplinary measures are being preferred against the rogue officers, who are currently nursing injuries sustained from a mob attack after the 54-year-old man was killed. They are in hospital under police guard.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations are ongoing.

“They will be charged with culpable homicide and also face internal disciplinary action.”

The fatal incident occurred on Friday morning at around 11.40am, along High Glen Road near Mushayabhande Road in Harare, where the pedestrian died after police officers who were not deployed for that activity engaged in an unsanctioned act.

The ZRP Command has since directed that criminal charges and disciplinary measures be taken against the officers. Police have since sent its deepest condolence to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, police have reiterated that motorists should stop, render assistance to the injured and report all road traffic accidents to the police within 24 hours.

This comes after last Thursday, police in Bulawayo arrested Tapiwa Nyika (24) for failure to stop after a serious road traffic accident.

“The suspect who was driving a Toyota wish vehicle (AFP 0788), hit a pedestrian in Entumbane area C, Bulawayo, and sped off. The victim sustained severe injuries.

“In another case, on July 6, 2022 at around 1930 hours, a motorist driving a white Altezza vehicle, fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing Hyde Park Road in Bulawayo. The motorist did not stop after the accident,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Similarly, on July 7, 2022 at around 6.45pm, a motorist driving an unidentified vehicle hit a pedestrian along Chiremba Road near the Balancing Rocks in Epworth, Harare Province, and sped off.