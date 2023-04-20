Source: Duo in US$300 000 “non-existent cement” fraud | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bongani Ndlovu

More than 70 people were duped at close to US$300 000 by two men who advertised non-existent “cheap cement” on radio and social media and vanished into thin air after getting payments.

According to a statement by National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police are seeking to locate Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Fiat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya.

The company the two reportedly run is Koffie and King Hardware.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with fraud cases involving the purported sale of cement “on special offer” to unsuspecting members of the public through advertisements on social media and radio stations by a company known as Koffie and King Hardware allegedly situated at 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the suspects ended up duping over 70 victims due to their scam.

“Andy Baleni also known as Mambo Ndini whose last known address is Flat 3 GlenLorne, Chishawasha, Harare and Tinashe Zimunya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offers thereby luring the unsuspecting transacting public.

“Delivery of the purported cement was said to be done within seven days after payment for the consignment. Resultantly, more than 70 victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD$300 000,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the accused persons.

“We continue to implore members of the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments as this scam is now pointing fingers to the possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.