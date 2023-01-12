Source: Duo jailed 10 years for stealing Zesa copper cables | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Senior Court Reporter

Two men were yesterday sentenced to the mandatory 10 years in jail after admitting to stealing 25 metres of core Zesa copper cables in Westgate, Harare.

Richard Dzinzi (35) and Reward Sibanda (53) were jailed yesterday when they appeared before magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Amos Dzinzi (16) and Tafadzwa Renias Phiri (27), who were jointly charged with Richard Dzinzi and Sibanda, denied the charges and were remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Zvikomborero Mupasa said on Friday last week Richard Dzinzi discovered that there were copper cables lying near a Zesa power line close to a field at Wagon Wheels’ Farm. Armed with shovels and a hacksaw, Dzinzi then teamed up with Phiri, Sibanda, Amos Dzinzi and Phiri and went to dig up the copper core cables.

They then cut the electricity cables, which were supplying electricity to Wagon Wheels’ Farm.

After digging out and cutting the cables into small pieces, they then hired a truck driver to take them to Dzinzi’s house in Highfield, Harare.

The hired truck driver then alerted police at Marlborough Police Station, who then swiftly reacted and arrested the four. The copper cables weighed 168kg.