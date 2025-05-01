Source: Duty-free access to boost Zim exports to EU – herald

Nelson Gahadza

DUTY-FREE access for Zimbabwean products into the European Union through the EU-Eastern and Southern Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (EU-ESA-EPA) presents significant potential for the country to grow exports, particularly agricultural and value-added goods, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has said.

Zimbabwe has enjoyed duty-free or preferential access to the EU since 2012 and under the EU-ESA-EPA, Zimbabwean products are allowed to enter the EU duty-free and quota-free.

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst Von Kirchmann, at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), reaffirmed the EU’s duty-free policy position on Zimbabwean exports.

In an interview, ZNCC president Mr Tapiwa Karoro said exporters must prepare for the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) taking effect next year, which will impose carbon costs on emissions-intensive products.

“However, the EPA’s rules of origin and CBAM’s reporting requirements demand urgent capacity building. Proactive engagement with EU buyers and adherence to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks will be critical to outpace regional competitors,” he said.

Mr Karoro said the 2025 ZITF delivered tangible commercial benefits independent of EU access, with over US$2,5 billion in deals signed across mining equipment, agro-processing and renewable energy sectors.

“The ZNCC’s well-attended business luncheon on April 25 proved particularly valuable, attracting 200-plus participants, including regional investors and trade experts.

“Key outcomes included new distribution agreements with COMESA partners and financing commitments for local manufacturing expansion, demonstrating Zimbabwe’s growing intra-African trade opportunities,” he said.

He added that the developments highlight the importance of diversified export strategies in the current global trade environment.

A high-level EU business delegation is expected to participate in a forum scheduled for May 20-22 in Harare.

With bilateral trade volumes currently at US$700 million and a trade balance in Zimbabwe’s favour, the EU is Zimbabwe’s fifth-largest trading partner and the leading destination for the country’s horticultural exports.

It is also the world’s single largest market, with a unified market of 440 million consumers, and the market is characterised by the free flow of goods, services, capital and people across the borders of member states.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, speaking at the recently ended ZITF, said Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive under President Mnangagwa was gaining tangible momentum as reflected in the country’s strategic focus on the EU market.

“We are co-hosting the business conference with the European Union, and we really appreciate the approach they are taking. Our view is that this will have a high impact on our people.

“As we forge stronger partnerships and economic ties with the European Union, we see the private sector benefiting more from this,” said Minister Ndlovu.

According to Minister Ndlovu, private sector representatives from the EU will visit Zimbabwe to engage directly with local businesses through Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings to foster investment and trade collaborations.

At the forum, key sectors of focus include agriculture, horticulture and agro-processing, with specific interests in products like berries, citrus, and macadamia nuts.

The forum will also explore opportunities in renewable energy and mining, aiming to support the beneficiation of the mining sector.

According to the United Nations’ COMTRADE (Commodity Trade Database Statistics) on international trade, European Union imports from Zimbabwe were US$495,58 million during 2024.

The top five imports were tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes valued at $209,95 million, followed by edible fruits, nuts, peels of citrus fruit and melons at $76,81 million and iron and steel at $53,37 million. Other exports were pearls, precious stones, metals, coins valued at US$45,96 million and raw hides and skins (other than furskins) and leather at US$39,73 million.

Salt, sulphur, earth, stone, plaster, lime and cement also accounted for US$35,61 million.

Meanwhile, he said US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs were disruptive to traditional trade flows, making alternative markets like the EU more attractive for compliant Zimbabwean businesses.