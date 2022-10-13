Source: EcoCash Holdings attains top ISO security certification | Herald (Top Stories)

EcoCash Holdings Chief Executive Officer Mr Eddie Chibi

Herald Correspondent

_ISO/IEC 27001:2013 security certification an endorsement of group’s robust systems and process_

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited (EHZ) has attained ISO 27001 certification, becoming the country’s first financial technology institution to achieve the coveted international standard for Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The leading diversified technology group, which leverages digital solutions to make a social and economic impact on millions lives, was accredited with the ISO 27001 certification in recognition of its exceptional efforts in securing all its information assets, a critical step towards iron-clad cyber security.

EcoCash Holdings Chief Executive Officer Mr Eddie Chibi said the new certification is testimony of the robust security the company applies in securing customer data, and said he believed it would lead to even greater customer confidence in their trusted platforms.

“As an organisation we have been addressing cybersecurity risk by ramping up our technology resources dedicated to protecting our most critical information assets, including systems and customer data” he said.

ISO 27001 has become the international standard for ISMS as it enables organisations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details and data entrusted to it by customers and third parties.

EcoCash Holdings, has without exception, applied the ISO 27001 standards to all units and sections of the company, aligning and complying with international information security best practice.

The global certification comes at a time EcoCash Holdings has launched numerous initiatives to improve customer experience on its platforms.

These include chatbot (AI)-based digital assistance platforms, such as EcoCash’s Thembi and Steward Bank’s Batsi, that facilitate automated transactions and customer query-handling.

EcoCash Holdings’ Chief Technology Officer Mr Eugene Chaduka said the company operates in the digital payments space, and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the protection of data and information for its customers, partners, staff, and other stakeholders.

“Security needs to be embedded in every technological aspect of the organisation,” he said, adding that there is greater need for collaboration among cybersecurity personnel to ensure more robust security governance and efficient security operations.

“Security governance – a very topical issue nowadays – requires strategising and implementing security defenses of an organisation using a 360-degree approach that closely evaluates and protects every asset of the organisation, including people and processes.

“This certification shows our commitment to the protection of company assets, which include customer data. Our commitment is to, at all times, provide customers with secure platforms and services,” Mr Chaduka said.

He added that through the standard, EcoCash Holdings had implemented controls according to international best practices, which include defined incident response management systems that ensure fast handling of any customer data related incidents,” he said.

Mr Chaduka said the fintech group placed the highest premium on compliance with global standards through continuous internal and external reviews and audits to validate its business processes.

The listed group, whose business portfolio consists of assets in Fintech, Insurtech, On-Demand Services, e-Commerce, Agritech, Healthtech and Edutech, is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, the use and application of relevant technology, and a commitment to provide solutions that evolve with customers’ needs.