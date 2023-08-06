Source: Econet in massive base station upgrade | Sunday News (local news)

Vuyisile Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has announced plans to upgrade 500 of its base stations and deploy equipment to 300 additional sites by the end of the year, a move aimed at expanding coverage and enhancing the network performance and data throughput to multitudes of its subscribers.

In a statement, Econet’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Kezito Makuni said the network upgrade and expansion would provide the company with an opportunity to leverage emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

“The transformative potential of these technologies has the ability to change people’s day-to-day lives, optimise resource allocation and create innovative solutions. The success of these technologies depended heavily on a strong and capable network infrastructure,” he said.

This announcement comes after Econet added 12 new base stations as captured in the financial year that ended in February. Mr Makuni said the company’s commitment to expanding its network infrastructure reflected its dedication to meeting the growing demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity in Zimbabwe.

He said the upgrade and expansion plan was not only expected to improve the quality and speed of the network but also strengthen Econet’s position in the competitive telecommunications market in Zimbabwe as more businesses and individuals rely on technology for various aspects of their daily lives.

“This has made a strong network infrastructure crucial for supporting the growing demand for efficient digital technology. Econet’s investment in upgrading its base stations and deploying equipment at additional sites demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing the overall connectivity experience for its customers.”

He said by leveraging new technologies and improving network infrastructure, the company aims to provide faster and more reliable internet access, enabling businesses and individuals to fully utilise the potential of IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

As Zimbabwe continues to embrace the digital revolution, expansion initiatives by mobile network operators (MNOs) will play a vital role in driving technological advancements and economic growth in the country.

With a stronger and more capable network infrastructure, Zimbabweans can look forward to a future where seamless connectivity and transformative technologies are accessible to all.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is on record stating that with ever-expanding options for high-quality communication and internet services from LTE, fibre, and satellite among others, consumers will enjoy more enhanced service flexibility in purchasing and consuming services in the near future.