Source: Econet sorry for late afternoon data outage | Herald (Business)

Herald Correspondent

Econet Wireless has apologised to its customers for a 3 hour data outage that took place today (Tuesday, June 21, 2022), between 3 and 6pm.

“We had a data service interruption between about 3pm and 6pm today. The outage was triggered by an incident which took place on part of our core network, which has since been successfully resolved,” said Econet spokesman Fungai Mandiveyi.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this caused to our customers during that time,” he said in a short statement.

Earlier, Econet sent an SMS to its customers notifying them of the problem. It also sent another SMS once the problem had been resolved.