Elderly man in court over charger dispute assault

Kimberley Chitambara

A 68-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his 62-year-old co-tenant following a dispute over a cellphone charger.

Danisa Ncube of Vundu Flats in Makokoba suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Patience Madondo facing a charge of physical abuse as defined in Section 3(1)(a) as read with Section 4(1) of the Domestic Violence Act. He was remanded in custody to January 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Methuli Ncube told the court that on January 13 at around 8PM, the accused and the complainant, Felix Mpofu, who share a room, had a misunderstanding after Ncube accused Mpofu of stealing his cellphone charger.

“The complainant denied knowledge of the charger’s whereabouts, leading to an altercation,” said Mr Ncube.

The court heard that Ncube then assaulted Mpofu by punching him several times on the head and face, resulting in injuries to his right eye.

Mpofu was referred to hospital for medical examination and the medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

The matter was reported at Mzilikazi Police Station, leading to Ncube’s arrest.

