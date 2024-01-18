Source: EMA director granted US$300 bail | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) director-general Aaron Chigona (centre) arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court escorted by detectives yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) director-general Aaron Chigona, recently arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje who granted him US$300 bail.

EMA is a statutory body whose functions involve sustainable environmental protection and regulating, monitoring, reviewing and approving environmental assessments

As a public officer, Chigona’s duties include issuance of environmental impact assessment certificates and ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Agency Act.

He is being represented by Mr Admire Rubaya.

The court heard that on July 26, 2021, Liangming Jin representing Borrowdale Investments (Pvt) Ltd, submitted an application for an environmental impact assessment to EMA for the development of cluster houses on stand 40001 measuring 1,5773 hectares and stand 40072 measuring 23,9684 hectares in Borrowdale West, Harare.

The land was allegedly corruptly offered to the Borrowdale Investments by City of Harare officials without following due procedures. The council employees behind this alleged scam were arrested over the issue and are on remand awaiting trial.

It is the State’s case that the area is surrounded by Dandaro Home Owners Association, Augur Investments, WestProp Zimbabwe and other Borrowdale residents.

It is alleged that during between September 2021 and October 2021, EMA conducted the assessment and review of the prospectus of both stands in accordance with the Act.

It is further alleged that October 4, 2021 and 20 October 2021, EMA’s director for environmental protection told the developer in writing that the proposed development was on a wetland and the impacts associated with construction of the proposed infrastructure had irreversible biophysical and socio economic implications and that the developer in any case had no legal title to the land and so the application had been rejected.

The developer was further advised to make an appeal to Chigona in terms of Section 129 of the EMA Act if he was aggrieved by the decision.

On November 3, 2021, the Mr Jin appealed to Chigona in terms of Section 129 of the Act and he in turn instituted a site ecological re-assessment on the November 30, 2021.

On December 9, 2021 Chigona allegedly wrote to Mr Jin advising him that the agency still stood by its initial decision that the proposed project was not compatible with the proposed site which was a wetland.

Borrowdale Investments had a right to appeal to the Minister of Environment in terms of Section 130 of the Act.

On July 26, last year, Chigona instructed two officers from EMA Harare provincial office, Armstrong Moyo and Leon Mutungamiri, to come up with review guidelines for an environmental impact assessment certifying that the area was compatible for housing development yet the area was the core of a wetland and Chigona had earlier declined to grant the clearance.

The change was also contrary to Chigona’s earlier position that the developer should appeal to the Minister in terms of the law.

On August 2 last year, Chigona approved the request for an environmental impact assessment yet the agency had previously rejected it and the developer had exhausted the agency’s in-house appeal process.

The assessment was for the same development that Chigona had declined to approve after steadfastly indicating that it was detrimental to the wetland.

By issuing the certificate and disregarding the ministerial appeal process, Chigona, who had a duty to ensure compliance with the law, acted contrary to the provisions of the Environmental Management Agency Act and inconsistent with the dictates of Sections 129 and 130 of the Act which provides for an appeal process.

Further, it was inconsistent with his inherent duty of safeguarding the environment.

The State alleges that Chigona knowingly acted illegally for the purpose of showing favour to Borrowdale Investments (Pvt) Ltd.