Source: EMA fines Marondera council $90 000 | Herald (Top Stories)

Mash East Correspondent

Marondera municipality has been fined $90 000 after being sued by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for discharging raw effluent into water sources.

This came after the council was issued several tickets for non-compliance by EMA .

Marondera district environment management officer Miss Shuvai Chikombe said Marondera town’s sewage system has stopped working and was discharging raw effluent into Rufaro Dam. Rufaro Dam is Marondera’s biggest water source and was recently condemned after authorities realised that it was heavily polluted by raw sewage.

“There is no sewage system to talk about in Marondera. We have issued them (council) with tickets before but there is no change. We had to drag them to court where they were fined $90 000 for discharging raw sewage into Ruzawi River and Rufaro Dam,” she said.