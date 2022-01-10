Source: Ema opens offices in Esigodini to improve efficiency | Newsday (News)

BY SILAS NKALA

GOVERNMENT last week officially opened new Environment Management Agency (Ema) offices in Esigodini and Umzingwane districts in Matabeleland South to curb environmental degradation caused by illegal gold mining activities in the area.

The opening of the Ema offices came at a time when Bulawayo City Council rangers and the police have launched a joint operation to flush out gold panners in Greater Bulawayo and Esigodini district.

During the blitz which has netted in 323 offenders, 61 shovels, 29 crowbars, 45 picks, three detectors, four axes, one wheelbarrow, one machete and one hammer used in illegal mining activities, were recovered.

“The initiative gives Umzingwane the much-deserved facelift, which is crucial for enhancing Ema’s corporate image.

“The milestone achievement also fits perfectly into the devolution agenda, which promotes development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure, not only in cities such as Harare or Bulawayo, but also at a local level,” Ndhlovu said.

The Umzingwane Ema offices were officially opened by Environment minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu on Thursday.

In a statement at the weekend, Ndhlovu said the construction of the new Ema offices signified government commitment towards promoting sustainable utilisation of natural resources.